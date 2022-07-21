Angela Casley's ultimate fish pie

This ultimate fish pie is all about the fresh fish sourced from your local fish shop. (Or perhaps you’ve caught your own.) Fresh dill and a squeeze of lemon finish it off. Good quality pastry is worth buying for the perfect crisp crust. For a special occasion, use cream instead of milk.
Ingredients
|200 g
|Puff pastry (Main)
|3 medium
|Potatoes, peeled and chopped (Main)
|1
|Parsnip, peeled and chopped
|1 ¼ cups
|Full cream milk
|30 g
|Butter
|1
|Onion, chopped finely
|¼ cup
|White wine
|2 Tbsp
|Flour
|600 g
|Fish, like salmon, prawns or white fish (Main)
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon zest
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped dill
|2 Tbsp
|Breadcrumbs
|1
|Lemon, in wedges, to serve
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 200C. Lightly grease four individual pie dishes.
- Roll the pastry on a lightly floured bench. Line the four tins with pastry, leaving a little overhang. Prick the bases. Bake blind for 20 minutes until the pastry is golden. Remove and cool.
- Boil the potatoes and parsnip in salted water for 15 minutes until soft. Mash with 10g butter and ¼ cup milk. Set aside.
- In a medium-sized pot, melt the remaining butter on a medium heat. Add the onion, cooking for 5 minutes until softened. Pour in the wine and bring to a simmer. Allow it to simmer for 2 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour, stirring through for 1 minute. Slowly add the remaining milk and cook the sauce until it starts to thicken.
- Stir through the fish, zest and dill for 3 or 4 minutes until just cooked. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon carefully into your pie dishes. Arrange the mash on top and sprinkle over some breadcrumbs. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden and delicious.
- Serve hot with lemon wedges.