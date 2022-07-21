Voyager 2021 media awards
Angela Casley's ultimate fish pie

Makes: 4

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

This ultimate fish pie is all about the fresh fish sourced from your local fish shop. (Or perhaps you’ve caught your own.) Fresh dill and a squeeze of lemon finish it off. Good quality pastry is worth buying for the perfect crisp crust. For a special occasion, use cream instead of milk.

Ingredients

200 gPuff pastry (Main)
3 mediumPotatoes, peeled and chopped (Main)
1Parsnip, peeled and chopped
1 ¼ cupsFull cream milk
30 gButter
1Onion, chopped finely
¼ cupWhite wine
2 TbspFlour
600 gFish, like salmon, prawns or white fish (Main)
1 TbspLemon zest
2 TbspChopped dill
2 TbspBreadcrumbs
1Lemon, in wedges, to serve

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 200C. Lightly grease four individual pie dishes.
  2. Roll the pastry on a lightly floured bench. Line the four tins with pastry, leaving a little overhang. Prick the bases. Bake blind for 20 minutes until the pastry is golden. Remove and cool.
  3. Boil the potatoes and parsnip in salted water for 15 minutes until soft. Mash with 10g butter and ¼ cup milk. Set aside.
  4. In a medium-sized pot, melt the remaining butter on a medium heat. Add the onion, cooking for 5 minutes until softened. Pour in the wine and bring to a simmer. Allow it to simmer for 2 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour, stirring through for 1 minute. Slowly add the remaining milk and cook the sauce until it starts to thicken.
  5. Stir through the fish, zest and dill for 3 or 4 minutes until just cooked. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon carefully into your pie dishes. Arrange the mash on top and sprinkle over some breadcrumbs. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden and delicious.
  6. Serve hot with lemon wedges.

