Angela Casley's simple tomato pasta sauce

A basic tomato pasta sauce is perfect for many occasions. Here, it makes a quick dinner with your favourite pasta and parmesan, or you could use it for the base of a vegetarian lasagne. Or dollop on a grilled chicken breast. This sauce is great to bag up and put into the freezer, ready for any occasion.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, chopped finely
|4
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|2 tins
|Roma tomatoes, baby Roma ones, 400g tins (Main)
|1 tsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 tsp
|Brown sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Basil leaves
|1 Tbsp
|Thyme leaves
|4 cups
|Pasta, cooked
|½ cup
|Parmesan cheese, grated
|1 handful
|Basil leaves, to garnish
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- In a heavy-based pot, warm the oil. Add the onions and garlic. Cover and sweat for 10 minutes, stirring once or twice until translucent.
- Add the tomatoes, balsamic, brown sugar, thyme and basil. Continue to cook over a low heat for 15-20 minutes until thick and flavoursome. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with your favourite pasta, grated parmesan and fresh basil leaves.