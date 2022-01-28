Voyager 2021 media awards
Angela Casley's simple tomato pasta sauce

Makes: 3 cups
Angela Casley's simple tomato pasta sauce

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Food writer for Viva

A basic tomato pasta sauce is perfect for many occasions. Here, it makes a quick dinner with your favourite pasta and parmesan, or you could use it for the base of a vegetarian lasagne. Or dollop on a grilled chicken breast. This sauce is great to bag up and put into the freezer, ready for any occasion.

Ingredients

2 TbspOlive oil
1Onion, chopped finely
4Garlic cloves, crushed
2 tinsRoma tomatoes, baby Roma ones, 400g tins (Main)
1 tspBalsamic vinegar
1 tspBrown sugar
1 TbspBasil leaves
1 TbspThyme leaves
4 cupsPasta, cooked
½ cupParmesan cheese, grated
1 handfulBasil leaves, to garnish

Directions

  1. In a heavy-based pot, warm the oil. Add the onions and garlic. Cover and sweat for 10 minutes, stirring once or twice until translucent.
  2. Add the tomatoes, balsamic, brown sugar, thyme and basil. Continue to cook over a low heat for 15-20 minutes until thick and flavoursome. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Serve with your favourite pasta, grated parmesan and fresh basil leaves.

