Angela Casley's simple tomato pasta sauce

Babiche Martens

A basic tomato pasta sauce is perfect for many occasions. Here, it makes a quick dinner with your favourite pasta and parmesan, or you could use it for the base of a vegetarian lasagne. Or dollop on a grilled chicken breast. This sauce is great to bag up and put into the freezer, ready for any occasion.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Olive oil 1 Onion, chopped finely 4 Garlic cloves, crushed 2 tins Roma tomatoes, baby Roma ones, 400g tins (Main) 1 tsp Balsamic vinegar 1 tsp Brown sugar 1 Tbsp Basil leaves 1 Tbsp Thyme leaves 4 cups Pasta, cooked ½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated 1 handful Basil leaves, to garnish

Directions

In a heavy-based pot, warm the oil. Add the onions and garlic. Cover and sweat for 10 minutes, stirring once or twice until translucent. Add the tomatoes, balsamic, brown sugar, thyme and basil. Continue to cook over a low heat for 15-20 minutes until thick and flavoursome. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with your favourite pasta, grated parmesan and fresh basil leaves.

