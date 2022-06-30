Angela Casley's pork and peanut meatballs

In these pork and peanut balls, the nuts add flavour and an unexpected crunch. I cook them in the oven to avoid mess — you can cook them all on one tray. Serve them hot as-is, or with your favourite sauce; sweet chilli is always popular.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Coriander leaves
|1 cup
|Blanched peanuts
|2
|Spring onions, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, grated
|¼ cup
|Sweet chilli sauce
|1
|Lime, zested and juiced
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame seeds
|450 g
|Pork mince (Main)
|1 bottle
|Sweet chilli dipping sauce, for serving, optional
Directions
- Place coriander, peanuts, spring onion, and ginger in a food processor and blitz until roughly chopped. Add sweet chilli, lime and sesame seeds and blitz again.
- Place pork in a medium sized bowl, season with salt and pepper and add peanut mixture, combining well. With damp hands roll mixture into 20 even-sized balls. Refrigerate until needed.
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Place the balls on a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes. Turn and cook for a further 5 minutes until cooked through.