Angela Casley's pork and peanut meatballs

Babiche Martens

In these pork and peanut balls, the nuts add flavour and an unexpected crunch. I cook them in the oven to avoid mess — you can cook them all on one tray. Serve them hot as-is, or with your favourite sauce; sweet chilli is always popular.

Ingredients

1 cup Coriander leaves 1 cup Blanched peanuts 2 Spring onions, chopped 1 Tbsp Fresh ginger, grated ¼ cup Sweet chilli sauce 1 Lime, zested and juiced 1 Tbsp Sesame seeds 450 g Pork mince (Main) 1 bottle Sweet chilli dipping sauce, for serving, optional

Directions

Place coriander, peanuts, spring onion, and ginger in a food processor and blitz until roughly chopped. Add sweet chilli, lime and sesame seeds and blitz again. Place pork in a medium sized bowl, season with salt and pepper and add peanut mixture, combining well. With damp hands roll mixture into 20 even-sized balls. Refrigerate until needed. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the balls on a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes. Turn and cook for a further 5 minutes until cooked through.

