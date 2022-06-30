Voyager 2021 media awards
Angela Casley's pork and peanut meatballs

Makes: 20

Angela Casley

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

In these pork and peanut balls, the nuts add flavour and an unexpected crunch. I cook them in the oven to avoid mess — you can cook them all on one tray. Serve them hot as-is, or with your favourite sauce; sweet chilli is always popular.

Ingredients

1 cupCoriander leaves
1 cupBlanched peanuts
2Spring onions, chopped
1 TbspFresh ginger, grated
¼ cupSweet chilli sauce
1Lime, zested and juiced
1 TbspSesame seeds
450 gPork mince (Main)
1 bottleSweet chilli dipping sauce, for serving, optional

Directions

  1. Place coriander, peanuts, spring onion, and ginger in a food processor and blitz until roughly chopped. Add sweet chilli, lime and sesame seeds and blitz again.
  2. Place pork in a medium sized bowl, season with salt and pepper and add peanut mixture, combining well. With damp hands roll mixture into 20 even-sized balls. Refrigerate until needed.
  3. Preheat an oven to 180C.
  4. Place the balls on a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes. Turn and cook for a further 5 minutes until cooked through.

