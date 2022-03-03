Angela Casley's one-pot chicken biryani

Babiche Martens

This chicken biryani meets all the requirements for an easy dinner. It's tasty, requires only one dish and there is enough to last for a couple of days. It looks like a lot of ingredients, but you will find many of them are already in your pantry. Add a little extra chilli if you like it hot. Serve with a tomato, red onion and fresh herb salad drizzled with good balsamic and plenty of freshly ground pepper. Perfect to impress flatmates, visitors or family when they come to visit.

Ingredients

2 Green chillies, chopped finely 3 cloves Garlic, crushed ½ cup Fresh coriander, chopped 1 tsp Ground cumin ½ tsp Chilli powder ½ tsp Garam masala 1 tsp Salt ½ cup Yoghurt 600 g Chicken thighs, cut into 2cm cubes (Main) 20 g Butter 2 Onions, sliced 2 cups Potatoes, cubed 2 cups Basmati rice ½ cup Sultanas ½ tsp Turmeric 4 cups Chicken stock 1 Tbsp Butter ⅓ cup Almonds, slivered ¼ cup Fresh coriander, to garnish

Directions