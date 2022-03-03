Angela Casley's one-pot chicken biryani

This chicken biryani meets all the requirements for an easy dinner. It's tasty, requires only one dish and there is enough to last for a couple of days. It looks like a lot of ingredients, but you will find many of them are already in your pantry. Add a little extra chilli if you like it hot. Serve with a tomato, red onion and fresh herb salad drizzled with good balsamic and plenty of freshly ground pepper. Perfect to impress flatmates, visitors or family when they come to visit.
Ingredients
|2
|Green chillies, chopped finely
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|½ cup
|Fresh coriander, chopped
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|½ tsp
|Chilli powder
|½ tsp
|Garam masala
|1 tsp
|Salt
|½ cup
|Yoghurt
|600 g
|Chicken thighs, cut into 2cm cubes (Main)
|20 g
|Butter
|2
|Onions, sliced
|2 cups
|Potatoes, cubed
|2 cups
|Basmati rice
|½ cup
|Sultanas
|½ tsp
|Turmeric
|4 cups
|Chicken stock
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|⅓ cup
|Almonds, slivered
|¼ cup
|Fresh coriander, to garnish
Directions
- Heat oven to 170C.
- In a bowl combine chillies, garlic, coriander, cumin, chilli, garam masala, salt and yoghurt. Add the chicken, combine well and marinate for 20 minutes.
- In an ovenproof casserole dish or large frying pan heat the butter. Add the onions and cook for 4 or 5 minutes until lightly browned. Add the potatoes and brown slightly. Stir through the chicken, rice, ¼ cup sultanas, turmeric and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer then cover and place into the oven for 40 minutes or until the liquid has absorbed.
- In a small frying pan, melt the tablespoon of butter and fry the remaining sultanas and almonds until golden.
- Serve the biryani hot with a scatter of almonds and sprinkle with coriander.