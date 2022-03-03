Voyager 2021 media awards
Angela Casley's one-pot chicken biryani

for 4 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

This chicken biryani meets all the requirements for an easy dinner. It's tasty, requires only one dish and there is enough to last for a couple of days. It looks like a lot of ingredients, but you will find many of them are already in your pantry. Add a little extra chilli if you like it hot. Serve with a tomato, red onion and fresh herb salad drizzled with good balsamic and plenty of freshly ground pepper. Perfect to impress flatmates, visitors or family when they come to visit.

Ingredients

2Green chillies, chopped finely
3 clovesGarlic, crushed
½ cupFresh coriander, chopped
1 tspGround cumin
½ tspChilli powder
½ tspGaram masala
1 tspSalt
½ cupYoghurt
600 gChicken thighs, cut into 2cm cubes (Main)
20 gButter
2Onions, sliced
2 cupsPotatoes, cubed
2 cupsBasmati rice
½ cupSultanas
½ tspTurmeric
4 cupsChicken stock
1 TbspButter
⅓ cupAlmonds, slivered
¼ cupFresh coriander, to garnish

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 170C.
  2. In a bowl combine chillies, garlic, coriander, cumin, chilli, garam masala, salt and yoghurt. Add the chicken, combine well and marinate for 20 minutes.
  3. In an ovenproof casserole dish or large frying pan heat the butter. Add the onions and cook for 4 or 5 minutes until lightly browned. Add the potatoes and brown slightly. Stir through the chicken, rice, ¼ cup sultanas, turmeric and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer then cover and place into the oven for 40 minutes or until the liquid has absorbed.
  4. In a small frying pan, melt the tablespoon of butter and fry the remaining sultanas and almonds until golden.
  5. Serve the biryani hot with a scatter of almonds and sprinkle with coriander.

