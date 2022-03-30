Angela Casley's old-fashioned apple pie

Babiche Martens

Finally, a simple dessert is inspired by the orchards of Hawke’s Bay. Slicing apples thinly and placing in between pastry is a no-brainer. I used Granny Smith apples in this pie and they were so sweet I almost didn’t need to bother with the sugar. The tingle of lemon on the tongue contrasting with the natural sweetness of the apples was perfect.

For the pastry

150 g Flour 2 Tbsp Sugar 100 g Butter 1 Egg 2 Tbsp Water

For the filling

4 Apples, use up to 5, peeled and sliced thinly (Main) ½ Lemons, zest only 1 Lemon, juice only 2 Tbsp Caster sugar 1 Tbsp Pine nuts, toasted 1 Egg, whisked lightly 2 tsp Sugar, for sprinkling

Directions

Preheat an oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 22cm pie tin. Make the pastry: place flour, sugar and butter in a food processor. Whizz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and 1 tablespoon water. Whizz to form the dough. If needed add the remaining tablespoon of water. Roll out ¾ of the dough on a lightly floured bench and line pie tin. For the filling: place apple, lemon, sugar and pinenuts in a large bowl and toss to combine well. Layer the apples in the pie shell in a circular shape. Use them all, as they will shrink when they cook. Make a lattice with the remaining pastry and carefully place over the apples. Trim the edges. Brush the top with egg and sprinkle over the caster sugar. Bake for 50 minutes until golden and the apple is softened. Stick a knife in to test. Remove and cool slightly. Serve with clotted cream or ice cream.

