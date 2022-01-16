Voyager 2021 media awards
Ancient olive salad recipe

Makes: about 1 cup
Helen Melser's The Olive Tree in My Kitchen cookbook is a homage to the humble yet versatile olive tree. "This 'olive appetiser', she says, "dates from around 200 BC and appears in Roman historian Cato the Elder's De Agri Cultura (On Farming). I have omitted the original fresh cumin and rue as they are not common today. But use whatever fresh herbs work for you. I also like to add some finely chopped red onion."

Ingredients

¾ cupwhole green olives
¾ cupwhole black olives
1 bunchfresh coriander or other herbs of choice, stalks removed, chopped
2–3mint leaves, chopped
½ tspcrushed fennel seeds
2–3 Tbspextra virgin olive oil
3 Tbspred wine vinegar
½small red onion, finely chopped, optional
To servebaby salad leaves
To servecrumbled feta

Directions

  1. Pit the olives, then finely chop and place in a bowl with the herbs, fennel seeds, oil, vinegar and onion. Mix well, then cover and leave for several hours or overnight for the flavours to blend. It will keep for 2–3 days in the fridge.
  2. Serve sprinkled over baby salad leaves. Top with crumbled feta, if desired.

Edited extract from The Olive Tree in My Kitchen by Helen Melser. Photography by Miggs Ishbel McTaylor. Published by Bateman Books. RRP $34.99

