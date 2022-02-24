Afghan yo-yos

This recipe is by Shaun Clouston, Logan Brown (Wellington), from The Great New Zealand Baking Book (published by Thom Productions and PQ Blackwell, $49.95).
Afghans
|170 g
|Butter
|¼ cup
|Coconut sugar
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|1 cup
|Plain flour
|1 Tbsp
|Dutch cocoa powder (Main)
|1 cup
|Cornflakes (Main)
Milk chocolate caramel
|240 g
|Milk chocolate
|240 g
|Sugar
|240 ml
|Cream
|1 tsp
|Salt
|100 ml
|Milk
To finish
|¼ cup
|Chopped walnuts, preferably New Zealand ones
Directions
- Heat oven to 160C fan-bake or 180C regular. Grease and line a baking tray.
- Cream butter and sugars together until fluffy. Sift flour and cocoa together and add to creamed mixture. Stir in cornflakes.
- Place 24 heaped teaspoonfuls of mixture on the tray and bake for 10–12 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
- Place chocolate in a medium-sized bowl. Heat sugar, without stirring, in a medium-to-large pot on a medium heat until it becomes a light golden caramel colour. Slowly pour cream in and whisk until smooth — be careful, as the sugar can spit as you pour it in. Pour caramel over chocolate and whisk until smooth, then whisk in salt and milk. Set aside to cool.
- Once everything is cooled, sandwich biscuits together with milk caramel and roll the sides in chopped walnuts.