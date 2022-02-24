Afghan yo-yos

Cream butter and sugars together until fluffy. Sift flour and cocoa together and add to creamed mixture. Stir in cornflakes.

Place chocolate in a medium-sized bowl. Heat sugar, without stirring, in a medium-to-large pot on a medium heat until it becomes a light golden caramel colour. Slowly pour cream in and whisk until smooth — be careful, as the sugar can spit as you pour it in. Pour caramel over chocolate and whisk until smooth, then whisk in salt and milk. Set aside to cool.