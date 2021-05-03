A Perfectly Pink Breakfast By Jordan Rondel

Hosting a Pink Ribbon breakfast to support Breast Cancer Foundation NZ? Add these ricotta pancakes to your menu – created especially by The Caker.

An excellent reason to gather some friends for a feast, hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast in the month of May is an engaging way to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, and creates a safe, supportive environment in which to talk about breast health.

To provide inspiration for your Pink Ribbon Breakfast menu, our go-to expert on all things sweet, Jordan Rondel (founder of The Caker), has created a bespoke breakfast recipe just for Viva, and from her stylish Los Angeles kitchen — she's currently working in the United States — she shows us how to create her pretty pink ricotta pancakes.

"I was inspired to create a recipe which is easy enough for anyone to make at home, but also impressive enough to make someone really proud to serve it up," explains Jordan. "These ricotta pancakes are light and fluffy as well as creamy and rich — they are the definition of comforting. The sweetness from the rhubarb strawberry compote is welcome alongside the not-so-sweet pancakes and the tart yogurt; the sprinkling of aromatic orange zest and crunch from the nuts finishes the dish off to into one very satisfying breakfast."

Sign up to host your own Pink Ribbon Breakfast online and start planning — Breast Cancer Foundation NZ has provided an abundance of advice and guidance on how to create an uplifting and educational event, as well as the latest research news — and try your hand at Jordan's breakfast recipe for the occasion.

Ricotta Pancakes with Strawberry & Rubharb Compote

Making ricotta pancakes with strawberry and rhubarb compote. Photo / Supplied.

Strawberry & Rhubarb Compote

Ingredients

3 Stems of fresh rhubarb, cut into 1cm cubes 1½ cups Strawberries, green parts removed and cut into quarters ¼ cup Orange juice ¼ cup Honey ½ Orange peel ½ Vanilla bean seeds scraped

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally until the fruit has softened - this will take about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Ricotta pancakes

Ingredients

50g Spelt or plain all-purpose flour 25g Ground almonds 1 tsp Baking powder ½ tsp Cinnamon Pinch Sea salt ¾ cup Ricotta ⅓ cup Milk of your choice ½ Vanilla bean seeds scraped 2 Free range eggs, separated 1 tbsp Salted butter

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the flour, ground almonds, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. In a separate bowl, using a whisk combine the ricotta, vanilla, milk and egg yolks. Beat together until well mixed. Whisk the egg whites until they form firm peaks – use a stand mixer with a whisk attachment or using an electric hand beater. In two parts, add the flour mixture into the ricotta mixture and combine until smooth, being careful not to overmix. Gently fold the whipped egg whites into the ricotta flour, trying not to knock any air out. Heat butter in a large non-stick pan. Place large spoonfuls of the pancake batter into the pan and cook until golden on both sides. To serve, stack three pancakes on a plate and dollop the yogurt on top, followed by the cooled but still slightly warm compote. Finally sprinkle over the rose petals, dot the plate with more delicious compote and enjoy! You could also serve with lightly toasted flaked or slivered almonds or a sprinkling of finely grated orange zest.

Jordan Rondel. Photo / Supplied.

Head to Pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz and register as a host for a very special Pink Ribbon Breakfast this May.

This content has been created in partnership with the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.