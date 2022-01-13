Spiced cauliflower rice with baked eggs, from Dish magazine. Photo / Josh Griggs

Delicious and affordable, eggs are a staple for easy protein-rich meals.

One pan potato, corn and cabbage hash with baked eggs

Breakfast for dinner – absolutely! You can use whatever greens are in season for the base, such as thinly sliced brussels sprouts, kale or cavolo nero.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 packed cups each thinly sliced green and red cabbage

3 medium Agria potatoes, peeled and grated*

2 corn cobs, kernels cut off

2 spring onions, including tender green stems, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

sea salt and ground pepper

8 medium eggs, size 6

parmesan cheese for grating

chopped parsley, to serve

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

2. Brush a large baking tray with olive oil.

3. Place all the vegetables and herbs in a large bowl and toss together.

4. Stir the butter, oil and garlic together then pour into the bowl, season generously and toss everything together again so it's well combined. Hands are best for this.

5. Transfer to the baking tray and spread out in an even layer.

6. Roast for 10 minutes then give it a stir and spread out again.

7. Roast for a further 10-15 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. The vegetables will shrink down in volume.

8. Scrape the mixture into 4 even servings and make 2 indentations in each one with a spoon. Crack in the eggs and top with a good grating of parmesan, salt and pepper. Bake for about 7 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.

To serve: Garnish with parsley and transfer to plates.

Serving suggestion: Serve with a side of pork and fennel sausages for those who want a meatier version.

Cook's note: Grate the potatoes on the coarse side of a box grater. Spread out on a large, clean tea towel and roll up tightly to remove as much liquid as possible.

Baked eggs with potato and spinach

The spices in this recipe are subtle and the fresh chilli and mango chutney add a final flourish.

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients



450 grams agria potatoes, peeled, cut into medium-sized pieces

3 tablespoons olive oil

small knob butter

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon each ground garam masala, yellow mustard seeds and cumin seeds

2 teaspoons sea salt, plus extra to season

2 handfuls baby spinach, roughly chopped

4 eggs

ground pepper

To serve

sliced green chilli, mango chutney

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

2. Cook the potatoes in a pot of boiling salted water until just tender. Drain well.

3. Heat the oil and butter in a large sauté pan with the onion, garlic and the spices. Cover and cook for 10 minutes over a medium heat, stirring often. Add the potatoes and salt and cook for 10 minutes, gently turning in the spice mix. Add the spinach and let it wilt in the heat then fold into the potatoes.

4. Tip the contents of the pan into a shallow baking dish. Make 4 shallow indents in the top and crack in the eggs. Season with salt and pepper then bake for about 10 minutes, or until the whites have just set, and the yolks are still soft. Serve hot topped with chilli and dollops of chutney.

Spiced cauliflower rice bowl with spiced eggs and chutney

I often make this so I've got leftovers in the fridge for a quick lunch or as a vege accompaniment to another meal.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 small cauliflower, cut into quarters

2 tablespoons olive oil

good knob of butter

3 spring onions, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons mild curry powder

1 teaspoon each ground cumin and ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼–½ teaspoon chilli flakes

sea salt and ground pepper

small handful coriander, chopped, plus extra for garnish

To serve

2 eggs, either soft-boiled and halved, poached or fried

thick plain yoghurt, mango or tamarind chutney, toasted sesame seeds and chilli flakes

Directions

1. Grate the cauliflower on the coarse side of a box grater, discarding the tough stem. It looks a lot but reduces when cooked.

2. Heat a wide sauté pan with the oil and butter. When hot, add the spring onion, garlic and all the spices and cook for 2 minutes.

3. Add the cauliflower and season generously with salt and pepper. Cook over a high heat for 3-5 minutes, or until the cauliflower is only just tender but still has a bite to it, stirring often so it's all coated in the spices. Fold through the coriander.

To serve: Divide the spiced cauliflower between bowls and top with yoghurt, chutney and the eggs. Garnish with sesame seeds, chilli and more coriander.

- Recipes by Claire Aldous

Find more great recipes at dish.co.nz