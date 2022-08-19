Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

3 delicious Chinese noodle recipes

Sichuan dan dan noodles, from Dish magazine. Photo / Olivia Galletly

By Olivia Galletly

Celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year has begun, so celebrate in the most delicous way possible - with a spread of these divine meals.

Sichuan dan dan noodles

You'll find Chinkiang black vinegar, chilli

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by