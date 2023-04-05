Easter recipes for entertaining, from roast lamb to hot cross buns, chocolate treats, lamb and more.
Perfect roast lamb
Lamb may be traditional to the Easters of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, Annabel Langbein writes, but it’s also a favourite choice for our autumn Easters, as its sweetness partners so well with all the season’s harvests. Don’t be put off trying it if you don’t like anchovies — they melt away to nothing, adding richness and depth of flavour without a hint of fishiness.
More lamb recipes ...
Quesadillas after a roast
These toasted tortilla sandwiches make good use of leftover roast meat and veges.
More recipes using leftover lamb ...
Roasted rolled pork loin with gravy
Pork, fennel and lemon are a classic combination and it's not hard to see why — they are delicious together. See this roasted pork loin and accompaniments in Kathy Paterson's Eight for Easter menu with a choice of two desserts; fresh pineapple with cardamom or raspberry and champagne syllabub.
More recipes for roast pork ...
Whatever meat you choose, follow our tips on
Roasting meat: The Golden Rules
Fruit bread with hidden marzipan
A simple fruit bread filled with 11 marzipan balls to represent the 11 faithful disciples (minus Judas). Delicious toasted the next day — if you have any left!
More yeast baked Easter treats ...
Hot cross bun butter and banana pudding
Thickly sliced and buttered hot cross buns, layered with slices of banana and baked into a date-topped custard — speedy and delicious.
More recipes using leftover hot cross buns ...
Decorate these egg-shaped biscuits any way you like, or get the kids to do their own. For the garnish and decorations, Jan Bilton used prepared yellow icing, white chocolate, flaked coconut, hokey pokey balls and pearl balls.
Chocolate Easter egg cookies
More chocolate biscuits to bake ...
My Greek Easter cake
More cakes for Easter ...
GIVE HOMEMADE TREATS INSTEAD OF BOUGHT EGGS
Try Geoff Scott's sea salt, chocolate and pistachio truffles (no rolling required) or one of the many other truffles in our recipe collection.
The kids will love these Easy Easter mallow treats
NO GLUTEN OR DAIRY TREATS
Double chocolate fudge brownies
This is whole foods decadence at its best. A double chocolate brownie topped with coconut icecream, and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce. This dessert is vegan and free of gluten, dairy and refined sugar. If you’re used to lashings of butter and refined flour in your typical brownie, don’t let that deter you from trying this recipe.
More gluten- and dairy-free treats ...