Easter recipes for entertaining, from roast lamb to hot cross buns, chocolate treats, lamb and more.

Perfect roast lamb

Lamb may be traditional to the Easters of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, Annabel Langbein writes, but it’s also a favourite choice for our autumn Easters, as its sweetness partners so well with all the season’s harvests. Don’t be put off trying it if you don’t like anchovies — they melt away to nothing, adding richness and depth of flavour without a hint of fishiness.

Quesadillas after a roast

These toasted tortilla sandwiches make good use of leftover roast meat and veges.

Roasted rolled pork loin with gravy

Pork, fennel and lemon are a classic combination and it's not hard to see why — they are delicious together. See this roasted pork loin and accompaniments in Kathy Paterson's Eight for Easter menu with a choice of two desserts; fresh pineapple with cardamom or raspberry and champagne syllabub.

Whatever meat you choose, follow our tips on

Fruit bread with hidden marzipan

A simple fruit bread filled with 11 marzipan balls to represent the 11 faithful disciples (minus Judas). Delicious toasted the next day — if you have any left!

Hot cross bun butter and banana pudding

Thickly sliced and buttered hot cross buns, layered with slices of banana and baked into a date-topped custard — speedy and delicious.

Decorate these egg-shaped biscuits any way you like, or get the kids to do their own. For the garnish and decorations, Jan Bilton used prepared yellow icing, white chocolate, flaked coconut, hokey pokey balls and pearl balls.

Chocolate Easter egg cookies

My Greek Easter cake

GIVE HOMEMADE TREATS INSTEAD OF BOUGHT EGGS

Try Geoff Scott's sea salt, chocolate and pistachio truffles (no rolling required) or one of the many other truffles in our recipe collection.

The kids will love these Easy Easter mallow treats

NO GLUTEN OR DAIRY TREATS

Double chocolate fudge brownies

This is whole foods decadence at its best. A double chocolate brownie topped with coconut icecream, and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce. This dessert is vegan and free of gluten, dairy and refined sugar. If you’re used to lashings of butter and refined flour in your typical brownie, don’t let that deter you from trying this recipe.

