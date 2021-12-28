Summer recipes: Special occasion breakfasts

Potato nests with smoked salmon and apple horseradish. Photo / Tamara West

Chances are you've sorted your New Year's menu – but have you spared a thought for how you plan to start 2022? Any one of these special occasion breakfasts is bound to set you up for a great first day of the year. Plan now, while the shops are open, to wake up to something worth jumping out of bed for.

Potato nests with smoked salmon with apple and horseradish salad

Gravlax would work well here, if you have it, instead of the smoked salmon. This is a decadent breakfast, well worth the effort.

Serves 2

Salad and dressing

2 Tbsp horseradish sauce

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp cider vinegar

3 Tbsp sour cream

Sprinkle chilli powder, to season

2 handfuls rocket, or microgreens

1 apple, shaved with a vegetable peeler

1 bunch chervil, fresh

Potato nests

1 large agria potato, peeled and washed, to make 2 nests

1 drizzle truffle oil, or use olive oil, to taste

100g packet smoked salmon

1. To make the salad dressing: Mix together horseradish sauce, dijon mustard, cider vinegar and sour cream. Season with salt and pepper and a pinch of chilli powder.

2. Peel and wash large agria potatoes (1 potato will make 2 nests) then using the peeler, peel them into fine strips.

3. Dry thoroughly in a clean tea towel and place in a bowl. Mix through a good pour of truffle or olive oil and some salt and pepper.

4. Form handfuls into nests on baking paper and roast in a hot oven until golden and crispy.

5. Make a quick salad by mixing rocket or micro greens with shaved apple, fresh chervil and the horseradish dressing.

6. To serve, top potato nests with slices of smoked salmon, and the horseradish and apple salad.

- Recipe by Warren Elwin

Brioche french toast with mascarpone and pomegranate

Pretty and decadent, this is a perfect special-occasion brunch.

Brioche French toast, mascarpone and pomegranate. Photo / Babiche Martens

Serves 4

4 slices brioche

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

2 Tbsp cream

1 Tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

Butter, to grease

2 Tbsp mascarpone

2 handfuls pomegranate arils

Icing sugar, to dust

1. Cut the brioche into rounds using a cutter. Whisk the eggs, milk, cream, sugar and vanilla together.

2. Heat a non-stick fry pan, add ½ Tbsp of butter and when bubbling dip the brioche into the egg mixture, soak for a moment, then place in the pan.

3. Cook over a medium heat for 2 minutes or until golden, then turn over and repeat. Serve hot with spoonfuls of mascarpone, pomegranate seeds and a dusting of icing sugar.

- Recipe by Amanda Laird

Eggs benedict

The secret to bearnaise sauce is in the reduction, and the intense flavour mixed with the fresh herbs is delicious. It's up to you what you serve under the eggs. We chose asparagus but salmon, spinach and bacon are also popular choices. And remember when you're making the sauce, don't throw away the egg whites. They can be frozen to use in meringues, a pavlova or to make biscuits.

Eggs benedict. Photo / Babiche Martens

Serves 4

Bearnaise sauce

2 Tbsp white vinegar

2 Tbsp lemon juice

6 peppercorns

1 bay leaf

2 egg yolks

150g butter, softened

1 Tbsp fresh herbs, use tarragon, dill and chives, chopped

To serve

1 bunch asparagus, cooked

4 bagels, toasted

4 eggs, poached

1. To make the bearnaise: In a small pot combine vinegar, lemon, peppercorns and bay leaf. Bring to a simmer until it reduces by half. Strain.

2. Place egg yolks and whisk in the strained liquid in a small bowl. Place bowl over simmering water. Add butter a teaspoon at a time. Whisk until it is starting to thicken, then add next bit of butter. Continue until all the butter is added. If you think it is getting too hot, remove from heat momentarily then continue to add the butter.

3. Just before serving stir through the herbs. If you like it with a little more sharpness add an extra squeeze of lemon.

4. Toast bagels and poach eggs in a pot with a little vinegar to help them set.

5. Serve straight to a plate while hot with asparagus and a large spoonful of bearnaise.

- Recipe by Angela Casley

