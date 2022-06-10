Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Food News

Seven ways to do breakfast

Megan Wood
By
Megan Wood

Digital editor and writer

From grab and go to warm and nourishing these breakfasts will add a whole lot of flavour to your mornings.

Planning ahead: Breakfast loaf

Crushed tomatoes with a dash of balsamic, avocado and basil is a mighty good way to start the day, served on this homemade breakfast loaf.

Healthy as: Blueberry turmeric whip

Use whatever fresh fruit is in season for this easy breakfast smoothie.

Taking your time: Baked eggs and tomato

Cook this up on a weekend morning, served alongside crusty bread.

Weekend wonder: Baby Spanish omelettes

A Spanish omelette is made with chopped up potatoes and sometimes vegetables.

Plant-based: Apple and walnut, oat and quinoa porridge

Soaking grains overnight helps neutralise phytic acid and break down fibres, making them more digestible, but it's not essential. This is a tasty and nutritious breakkie option.

Grab and go: Acai smoothie

Use coconut yoghurt to make this a vegan breakfast.

Family fun: BLT Wrap

A lighter take on the classic BLT, these are great for breakfast or lunch.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by