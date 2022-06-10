Seven ways to do breakfast

From grab and go to warm and nourishing these breakfasts will add a whole lot of flavour to your mornings.
Planning ahead: Breakfast loaf
Crushed tomatoes with a dash of balsamic, avocado and basil is a mighty good way to start the day, served on this homemade breakfast loaf.
Healthy as: Blueberry turmeric whip
Use whatever fresh fruit is in season for this easy breakfast smoothie.
Taking your time: Baked eggs and tomato
Cook this up on a weekend morning, served alongside crusty bread.
Weekend wonder: Baby Spanish omelettes
A Spanish omelette is made with chopped up potatoes and sometimes vegetables.
Plant-based: Apple and walnut, oat and quinoa porridge
Soaking grains overnight helps neutralise phytic acid and break down fibres, making them more digestible, but it's not essential. This is a tasty and nutritious breakkie option.
Grab and go: Acai smoothie
Use coconut yoghurt to make this a vegan breakfast.
Family fun: BLT Wrap
A lighter take on the classic BLT, these are great for breakfast or lunch.