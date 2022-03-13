Ganesh Raj, host of The Humble Yum Yum podcast. Photo / Supplied

Ganesh Raj is the creator of popular podcast - The Humble Yum Yum, which is all about global food that doesn't cost the world. "The pandemic has further highlighted the struggles of people when it comes to food affordability and food education. It's given me a further kick in the ass to get my Food Education charity up and running," says Ganesh. "We are about to crank into Food Education with 'The Humble Yum Yum' Cooking School. I am so excited to bring affordable, practical, and global food ideas to the people of New Zealand. But most importantly, classes will be fun. Look out for it soon."

In the meantime, we find out more about Ganesh's home cooking habits...

I'd describe my home kitchen as... functional.



The changes I'd make to turn it into a dream kitchen are... I am not a fan of the term "dream kitchen". I believe that if you have the skills, you can make almost any kitchen work. Also that term implies that the humble kitchen is not enough and that it needs to have more stuff. And most people on the planet have humble kitchens, and they cook great food in them.

Something you'd always find in my fridge is... at least 20 types of chilli sauces from 10 different countries

Some of my pantry staples are... garlic powder and onion powder. Because sometimes you need to cook fast! Ghee – clarified butter – too, I use it on food from all around the world. You have not lived till you've tried a bolognese with a secret teaspoon of ghee. Secret's out!



My favourite food to cook with is... butter. And its decadent cousin, ghee.

The kind of dishes I most love to make are... I'm in love with Texas beef brisket, as much as I am with vegan curries. Depends how I feel.

My go-to in a hurry is... Homemade P, B & J! Homemade peanut and cashew butter, with homemade, naturally sweetened jam and sliced ripe banana, on whatever bread is in the house.

If friends stop by unexpectedly I serve... the fridge always has deli stuff. Olives, cheese, salami. And crackers. We have ALL the crackers.

My choice of drink is... anything from "New Leaf Kombucha". Best kombucha in the country. Every flavour uses the raw material, in the title of the product, in the fermentation process. Magic.



Something unexpected I make from scratch is... My own crystal dumpling wrappers. It's the translucent gelatinous one. You can't buy it so it has to be made.

I cook at home... about two times a week.

My favourite place to eat right now is... The Courtyard on Waiheke. So much love in the food.

The kitchen gadget everyone should own is... So very boring of me, but a knife and a pan usually do the trick. If you have kitchen gadgets, all power to you.

My food philosophy is... I like global food that doesn't cost the world. I don't care about countries of origin. If the ingredients on a plate taste delicious, then I'm in.