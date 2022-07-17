In my kitchen with... chef Sean Connolly

Sean Connolly is the QT Auckland creative director of food and beverage, which includes Esther and Rooftop at QT.

While he acknowledges there is no doubt the pandemic has been hard on hospitality, lockdown enabled the busy chef to really focus on creating "the menu, the space, the vibes and the ehtos" of Esther, says Sean.

"As someone who constantly has different projects on the go, it was a rare treat to be able to focus my attention so fully on [it]." This winter, Esther at QT Auckland is offering some beautifully warming and comforting dishes – "just like you've rocked up to a family dinner and are sitting at the kitchen table, warming up by the fire. We also have some incredible truffle dishes," he says.

Here we find out a bit more about the chef's home kitchen repertoire.

My kitchen at home is... modern minimalist – it's neutral tones and natural textures.

The changes I'd made to turn it into a dream kitchen... I'm always ready to change – I love a new kitchen! It's about it embark on its fourth iteration – it will have warmer tones.

In my fridge, you'll always find... a good Dijon mustard, eggs, cheese and butter.



Some of my pantry staples are... I always have anchovies and white pepper in the pantry – they elevate the flavour of every dish they're added to and they are such simple, versatile ingredients.

My favourite ingredient to cook with is... It would be a toss-up between lemon, sea salt and olive oil. Butter is one I tend to overuse in everything!

The kind of dishes I most love to make are... ones that evoke a memory or transport you back to a special time and place. Food and travel are so closely interlinked for me personally, so I love the feeling of being whisked off to the Mediterranean with a single bite.

My go-to in a hurry... white sliced bread, cold roast chicken, chicken jelly (everyone always throws this out, but it's where all the flavour is) and sage and onion stuffing. Everything is cold, with mayo and English mustard.

And if friends stop by unexpectedly... a good cheeseboard – I always have a good selection of cheese and crackers on hand. Or a classic barbecue! You can always rustle up a barbecue and a salad in a hurry.

My drink of choice is... It depends on the season and what meal it's being paired with, but I do love a good Kiwi syrah or a contemporary New Zealand whisky.

Something unexpected I make from scratch is... pastry – especially in something like our apple tart at Esther. There is just no comparison to handmade pastry and it's those details that elevate a dish and take it from good to mind-blowing.

I cook at home... rarely! I'm often working over dinner time.





My favourite place to eat right now is... I love eating at Ahi! Hello Beasty is another favourite.

The kitchen gadget everyone should own is... I'm loving zoodles at the moment, so I'd say a spiraliser – zoodles with chilli, olive oil, lemon and garlic is such a nourishing dish.

My food philosophy is... tradition over trend, and simplistic creativity. I wholeheartedly believe that less is more, and a simple dish done perfectly will always beat a dish with too many elements or flavours.

Esther at QT, 4 Viaduct Harbour Avenue, Auckland CBD, Auckland. Website: estherrestaurant.com