Colour me happy: Immune boosters for winter

Biroix's dutch oven in yellowl. Photo / Supplied

Brighten up winter with these colourful foodie treats.

Colour me happy

Brighten up your kitchen with one of Biroix's gorgeous Dutch ovens. Designed in Arrowtown, Biroix cookware is available in three very cheering shades of citrus – yellow, orange and green. Even on the days when you're not cooking, these pots look gorgeous on the hob (although even better with a delicious slow-cooked bolognese bubbling away inside). $258 from biroix.co.nz

Immunity boost

From the Barkers family in Geraldine comes a daily injection of immunity-boosting goodness. Each 70ml shot provides twice an adult's recommended dose of Vitamin C. The flavours are both sweet and sharp (they taste good for you as well as just being tasty). And honestly, it's quite fun doing (juice) shots first thing in the morning. Choose from kiwifruit and matcha, orange, carrot and ginger, or blackcurrant and goji. Bottoms up. $8.49 from barkers.co.nz

A splash of green

Pump flavour as well as fatty acids and other health benefits into your meals with a swish of hemp seed oil. New Hemisphere's NZ-grown and produced hemp seed oils come in three flavours – plain, garlic and chilli. These oils are not for cooking with – they have a low boiling point, and heating will destroy the flavour. Instead drizzle over salads, pizzas and meats, mix into dressings, garnish your soup, blend into pestos or use in dipping sauces. $16.99 from newhemisphere.co.nz