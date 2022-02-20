Yael Shochat at Ima Cuisine with her hot cross buns. Photo / Michael Craig

Seaonal eating is best - here are three edible treats that are here for a good time, not a long time.

Ima Cuisine's hot cross buns

Get them while they're hot – orders have now opened for Ima Cuisine's legendary hot cross buns, which sell out every year. In previous year's, Ima has released the recipe for the buns, but they're not for the beginner baker. If you'd prefer the easy route, go to imacuisine.co.nz to order. And don't even start with the "it's too early for Easter". It's never too early for this spicy doughy perfection.

Tauranga's secret kitchen takeovers

There's a secret foodie scene brewing in the Bay of Plenty. These top-secret fine dining events are held at top-secret locations around the bay and have grown in size from 20 to 1500 diners across their runs. Previous themes include Taiao: food of the gods, a Caribbean Christmas feast, and Eat Your Memories, a nostalgic journey through fond foodie flashbacks. Upcoming events include truffle hunts in Te Puke and a hangi with Masterchef winners Karena and Kasey Bird - go to kitchentakeover.co.nz to register, and then sit back and wait. Once you've secured a ticket, the top secret location will only be revealed in the hours before your meal.

Chefs Kasey Bird (left) and Karena Bird. Photo / Stephen Parker

Whangamata's Rudi's bakery pop up

Whangamata locals have been spoilt of late. Rudi's in Whangamata is a new opening from London-Kiwi returnees Stefan and Fern Kelly-Zander who trained at Hackney's E5 Bakehouse. Stefan's small-batch bakes are available at spots around the town. You'll find them at Gather & Roam, ex-French Cafe's Creghan and Simon Wright's eatery on Lindsay Road, and now at a local pop-up just for summer. Serving Rudi's handcrafted pastries and sourdoughs, as well as coffee from Auckland coffee roastery Eighthirty, you'll find them at Cinema Lane, Whangamata, until the end of March.