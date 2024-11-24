What were the biggest stories in motoring this week?

The Ford Ranger is getting a Super Duty makeover! Designed to rival the American heavyweights like the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram 1500, the new Ford Ranger Super Duty is set to launch in 2026. With a towing capacity of 4,500kg and a gross combined mass of 8 tonnes, this ute is built for serious work. What will this mean for other utes in the market? Read More
The GMC Yukon Denali, an American luxury SUV, is arriving in New Zealand in the second quarter of 2025. With a hefty price tag of $179,990, this eight-seater behemoth is poised to make a grand entrance. Boasting a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine and a luxurious interior, the Yukon Denali is not for the faint of heart. But will it be able to carve out a niche in the competitive New Zealand SUV market?
The Lexus LBX Morizo RR is a high-performance SUV with a unique backstory. This sporty model, based on the Toyota GR Corolla, is a limited-edition release, available only in New Zealand, Japan, and Australia. With its potent turbocharged engine and sleek design, the LBX Morizo RR promises an exhilarating driving experience. What unusual source of inspiration did Lexus tap into when creating this model?
The updated MG HS Essence has arrived, boasting a fresh new look and a refined driving experience. Priced at $42,990, the HS Essence offers a spacious cabin, a smooth 1.5-liter petrol engine, and a host of technology features. But can this stylish SUV truly challenge the dominance of established brands in the medium SUV segment?
The Toyota Camry ZR is back with a refined design and a focus on fuel efficiency. Featuring an updated hybrid system and a stylish interior with dual 12.3-inch screens, the Camry ZR aims to impress. But can this sedan truly deliver on its promise of blending comfort, technology, and efficiency in a sleek package?
Don't forget that voting is now open for the 2024 AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ Car of the Year People's Choice award! A diverse group of vehicles are in the running for the coveted title, including the ever-popular Ford Ranger and Suzuki Swift, as well as last year's winner, the Toyota RAV4. But could a van, the Toyota Hiace, emerge as a surprise winner? The winner will be announced on November 29th.