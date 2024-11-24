What were the biggest stories in motoring this week?

Inspired by a shoe, but using the oily bits from the awesome Toyota GR Yaris, the Lexus LBX Morizo RR is stylish AND massively entertaining.

What Shoe Inspired the Lexus LBX Morizo RR?

The Lexus LBX Morizo RR is a high-performance SUV with a unique backstory. This sporty model, based on the Toyota GR Corolla, is a limited-edition release, available only in New Zealand, Japan, and Australia. With its potent turbocharged engine and sleek design, the LBX Morizo RR promises an exhilarating driving experience. What unusual source of inspiration did Lexus tap into when creating this model? Read More

The MG HS Essence offers up fresh looks and lots of tech for a bargain price.

Can the MG HS Essence Really Compete with the Established Players?

The updated MG HS Essence has arrived, boasting a fresh new look and a refined driving experience. Priced at $42,990, the HS Essence offers a spacious cabin, a smooth 1.5-liter petrol engine, and a host of technology features. But can this stylish SUV truly challenge the dominance of established brands in the medium SUV segment? Read More

The Toyota Camry ZR is a sedan in a world of SUVs. Is it still even relevant?

Is the Toyota Camry ZR the Ultimate Blend of Style and Efficiency?

The Toyota Camry ZR is back with a refined design and a focus on fuel efficiency. Featuring an updated hybrid system and a stylish interior with dual 12.3-inch screens, the Camry ZR aims to impress. But can this sedan truly deliver on its promise of blending comfort, technology, and efficiency in a sleek package? Read More

Don't forget to vote in the AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ Car of the Year People's Choice for your chance to win big!

Don’t forget that voting is now open for the 2024 AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ Car of the Year People’s Choice award! A diverse group of vehicles are in the running for the coveted title, including the ever-popular Ford Ranger and Suzuki Swift, as well as last year’s winner, the Toyota RAV4. But could a van, the Toyota Hiace, emerge as a surprise winner? The winner will be announced on November 29th. Click here to have your say and be in to win $5,000 worth of fuel or charge credit!