Top motoring stories of the week

NZME.
the economy related to car in miniature world 084

New Zealand’s Best Cars of 2024

The AA DRIVEN Car Guide New Zealand Car of the Year awards were announced recently, with the BYD Sealion 6 winning the overall best new vehicle of the year. Awards were given in other categories, including Best City SUV, Best Family SUV, and Best Passenger Car, with a wide range of vehicles taking home awards. Check out the best new cars on sale in NZ here.

Scott McLaughlin's Mustang SM17 up for auction in Auckland.
Musician and Race Car Driver’s Cars Up For Auction

A Bentley previously owned by Sir Elton John and a Ford Mustang owned by race car driver Scott McLaughlin are going up for auction at an Auckland company. The auction, which will feature roughly $2.5 million in vehicles, will run until December 10th. Would you rather have Sir Elton’s Rolls or Scott’s Mustang?

Jaguar's rebranding certainly has people talking...
Is Jaguar’s Rebrand a Confused Mess or an Act of Genius?

Jaguar has released teaser images of its upcoming all-electric “super GT,” but the images seem to copy design aspects from the Polestar 4. The luxury car company is undergoing a rebrand but has faced criticism for its confusing messaging, which features trendy-looking people and a new logo with an odd combination of upper and lowercase letters. Will Jaguar’s risky gamble pay off, or will it be the final nail in the coffin for the 89-year-old company?

The BYD Sealion 6 has won the AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ Car of the Year for 2024.
BYD Wins Big at NZ Car of the Year Awards

The BYD Sealion 6 was named the AA DRIVEN Car Guide New Zealand Car of the Year overall winner for 2024. The Sealion 6 is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) with a range of up to 92km. Click here to find out what other awards the BYD won at the AA DRIVEN Car Guide New Zealand Car of the Year awards for 2024.

The legendary VW Golf GTI has had a big update for 2024. Has it made it better?
Volkswagen Golf GTI Gets an Update

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI 8.5 has arrived with more control options and physical buttons on the steering wheel in response to customer feedback. While the exterior remains largely unchanged, there have been several improvements to the interior and powertrain. Has it made the Golf better?


