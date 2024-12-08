Top motoring stories of the week

Jaguar's rebranding certainly has people talking...

Jaguar has released teaser images of its upcoming all-electric “super GT,” but the images seem to copy design aspects from the Polestar 4. The luxury car company is undergoing a rebrand but has faced criticism for its confusing messaging, which features trendy-looking people and a new logo with an odd combination of upper and lowercase letters. Will Jaguar’s risky gamble pay off, or will it be the final nail in the coffin for the 89-year-old company?

The BYD Sealion 6 has won the AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ Car of the Year for 2024.

The BYD Sealion 6 was named the AA DRIVEN Car Guide New Zealand Car of the Year overall winner for 2024. The Sealion 6 is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) with a range of up to 92km. Click here to find out what other awards the BYD won at the AA DRIVEN Car Guide New Zealand Car of the Year awards for 2024.

The legendary VW Golf GTI has had a big update for 2024. Has it made it better?

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI 8.5 has arrived with more control options and physical buttons on the steering wheel in response to customer feedback. While the exterior remains largely unchanged, there have been several improvements to the interior and powertrain. Has it made the Golf better?



