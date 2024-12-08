Top motoring stories of the week

New Zealand’s Best Cars of 2024
The AA DRIVEN Car Guide New Zealand Car of the Year awards were announced recently, with the BYD Sealion 6 winning the overall best new vehicle of the year. Awards were given in other categories, including Best City SUV, Best Family SUV, and Best Passenger Car, with a wide range of vehicles taking home awards. Check out the best new cars on sale in NZ here.
Musician and Race Car Driver’s Cars Up For Auction
A Bentley previously owned by Sir Elton John and a Ford Mustang owned by race car driver Scott McLaughlin are going up for auction at an Auckland company. The auction, which will feature roughly $2.5 million in vehicles, will run until December 10th. Would you rather have Sir Elton’s Rolls or Scott’s Mustang?