Last week's top motoring stories

Michael Schumacher's 2006 F1 Ferrari is expected to shatter records at auction next month.

One of the most celebrated Formula One cars driven by seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is expected to command a staggering price at an upcoming auction.

RM Sotheby’s will offer the 2006 Ferrari 248 F1 in November, with estimates suggesting it could sell for over US$10 million (around NZ$16.5 million), potentially shattering existing auction records for Formula One cars.

RM Sotheby’s anticipates fierce bidding when the car goes under the hammer, with the potential to become one of the most expensive Schumacher-driven F1 cars ever sold... READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON DRIVEN CAR GUIDE.

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is the most powerful Bentley ever. Well, so far at least...

The most powerful Bentley ever, the 2025 Bentley Continental GT has arrived with all the esteem and opulence one would expect from the UK luxury brand.

With a massive 575kW, and a proven top speed of 335km/h, the GT Speed coupe generation four isn’t just the most powerful, it’s also the first to embrace hybrid technology, using a PHEV plug-in hybrid system and a 26kWh battery designed to improve economy, power and range – and of course, offer an EV driving mode for when conditions/locations require.

Beauty, elegance and speed with just a taste of the good life, we can expect to see the $515k Bentley Continental GT on New Zealand streets early 2025... READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON DRIVEN CAR GUIDE.

After spending time in two flavours of Polestar 4, we can confidently say we prefer the cheaper, less powerful model.

So often, carmakers think they’re putting a new product in the best possible light by restricting media access to the most extravagant version; the drive programme for the launch of the Polestar 4 in Spain offered nothing but the crazy-fast 400kW dual motor model, for example.

Now that we’ve spent quality time in the $124,990 single-motor RWD in New Zealand, we feel safe in saying it’s the pick of the lineup. Such a motoring-journalist thing to say, isn’t it? Trust us, the basic one is far better. But hear us out... READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON DRIVEN CAR GUIDE.

The Cadillac Lyriq has a new home in New Zealand, and Auckland Tesla customers might find it strangely familiar...

Cadillac New Zealand has confirmed its first local “Experience Centre” for the Lyriq luxury EV (check out our first drive here), to be opened next year at 501 Karangahape Road, near the Auckland CBD.

It won’t be the first automotive tenant for the building, which was chosen for its natural light, brick facade and “colonial-style” surroundings, says Cadillac. It’s the former home of the Tesla Store, which packed up and moved out of the central city back in May... READ THE FULL ARTICLE ON DRIVEN CAR GUIDE.