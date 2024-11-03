Last week's top motoring stories

As luck would have it, MG New Zealand’s one-and-only Cyberster was left unattended for an afternoon in Auckland this week, so we’ve been able to grab a first drive to fill out our first impressions.
As previously reported, the sole Cyberster for us is a dual-motor AWD with 375kW/725Nm and a 77kWh battery giving 443km WLTP range.
It's crazy-fast when you want it to be, with 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. But it's not that hard to make an EV fast; the bigger question is whether this two-tonne roadster is enjoyable to drive.
One of the most celebrated Formula One cars driven by seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is expected to command a staggering price at an upcoming auction.
RM Sotheby’s will offer the 2006 Ferrari 248 F1 in November, with estimates suggesting it could sell for over US$10 million (around NZ$16.5 million), potentially shattering existing auction records for Formula One cars.
With a massive 575kW, and a proven top speed of 335km/h, the GT Speed coupe generation four isn’t just the most powerful, it’s also the first to embrace hybrid technology, using a PHEV plug-in hybrid system and a 26kWh battery designed to improve economy, power and range – and of course, offer an EV driving mode for when conditions/locations require.
So often, carmakers think they’re putting a new product in the best possible light by restricting media access to the most extravagant version; the drive programme for the launch of the Polestar 4 in Spain offered nothing but the crazy-fast 400kW dual motor model, for example.
Now that we've spent quality time in the $124,990 single-motor RWD in New Zealand, we feel safe in saying it's the pick of the lineup. Such a motoring-journalist thing to say, isn't it? Trust us, the basic one is far better. But hear us out.
It won't be the first automotive tenant for the building, which was chosen for its natural light, brick facade and "colonial-style" surroundings, says Cadillac. It's the former home of the Tesla Store, which packed up and moved out of the central city back in May.