A new US military investigation into the events of Operation Burnham has revealed new details about the crucial minutes where civilian casualities may have occurred on the NZ SAS-led mission.

On the night of 22 August 2010, soldiers from the NZ SAS and Afghan CRU (Crisis Response Unit, an elite police counterterrorism unit) arrived in Tirgiran Valley.

They were accompanied by two Apache attack helicopters, and an AC-130 gunship - a heavily-armed weapons platform which circled continuously overhead.

This interactive will walk you through the events on the night of Operation Burnham and the competing accounts by the Hit & Run authors, NZDF, and new information from this investigation.

