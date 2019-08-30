Call it what you like — marijuana, dak, dope, ganja, weed, pot, grass, devil's lettuce, jazz cigarettes — it's New Zealand's most popular illegal drug.

But attitudes towards wacky tobacky are softening with medicinal cannabis already given the okay and New Zealanders getting the chance to vote to legalise recreational use of the drug next year. Journalist Kristin Edge takes a ride with police on their drug operation and looks at the changes to medicinal use and at the referendum.

It's a picture-perfect day at Northland's Tokerau Beach as gannets dive bomb schools of fish behind the waves rolling ashore.

There is no one on this beautiful strip of white sand. The hordes of summer visitors have returned home, plus it's a Wednesday.

What is noticeable against the blue sky is the outline of a small white Cesna 172 plane that circles the beach repeatedly, its shadow zipping across the sand.

A police spotter in the light plane radios to ground crews in a convoy of utes that he can

