Man arrested at Winz office

Within minutes of a man allegedly threatening to shoot staff at the Whangārei Work and Income office, police had him in custody. Police were notified about 11am yesterday and went to the office on Walton St - just one block from the police station. The man was located there and taken back to the station, before being taken to Whangārei District Court. The 29-year-old Whangārei man faced three charges of threatening to kill and possession of cannabis.

Human remains found in Far North

What could be human remains have been discovered in scrubland in Taipa. Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said police were notified about 12.30pm yesterday of the possible human remains. He said police were making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, but at this early stage it appeared the remains have been in place for some time. He said a scene examination started yesterday and would continue today.

Big Latch On

Northland health officials expect this year's public breastfeeding event - The Big Latch On

- to attract record numbers of mums and babies on Friday as the region has a high rate of breastfeeding among new mothers. Mothers leaving Northland DHB hospitals have an impressive 94.5 per cent exclusive breastfeeding rate. The Big Latch On - part of Global World Breastfeeding week - will be held at Clark Road Chapel, 4-6 Clark Rd, Kamo, Whangārei, on Friday. Mums and bubs should be at the venue by 9.30am to be ready in time for the official latch on at 10.30am.

Student off to Latin America

Kerikeri High School's Rosie Robinson has been selected for one of two overseas business experiences to Latin America later this year. Robinson is among 16 YES students selected to travel to Latin America after successfully competing at the Entrepreneurs in Action (EIA) business competition recently. The overseas trips are part of a partnership between Young Enterprise and the Latin America Centre for Asia-Pacific Excellence (CAPE). On the trips the students will learn about local culture and business. They will meet local entrepreneurs, including those involved in some of our trade relationships. They will experience site visits to established companies and start-ups, and work with local students on thought-provoking business challenges.

Bay Beach Clean

Bay Beach Clean, in association with Bay Bush Action, Alongside and Northland Waste, will be looking for beach-cleaning volunteers on August 11 and September 15. One team will start at the Waitangi bridge at 8am and another at Te Haumi Beach at 9am. More clean-ups are planned for October and November. For details and dates go to www.baybushaction.org.nz

Correction

A report in Saturday's Northern Advocate about Whangārei District Council declaring a climate change emergency wrongly stated Anna Murphy, Greg Martin and Sharon Morgan were present and voted for the move. Those three councillors were not at Thursday's meeting. The motion was successful, with Mayor Sheryl Mai and councillors Crichton Christie, Tricia Cutforth, Gavin Benney, Greg Innes, Cherry Hermon and Sue Glen voting for it. Phil Halse and Shelly Deeming voted against it, and Vince Cocurullo abstained.