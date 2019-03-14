A bacon sandwich may have played a part in one of the biggest innings in Bay of Plenty college cricket history.

Playing in the Western Bay College Gold competition against Pāpāmoa College on Saturday, Trident High School's Dan Ford pummelled an unbeaten 215 from just 131 balls as his side amassed 364 from their 40 overs.

It was a tough day for the Pāpāmoa bowlers as Dan belted 20 fours and 11 sixes. Trident went on to dismiss Pāpāmoa for 92 to complete a comfortable victory.

Bay of Plenty Cricket pathways manager Tai Bridgman Raison says while college records are not thorough, it is an outstanding score.

Advertisement

"It is truly a rare feat for a college-aged player to score a double century. I don't recall it happening in local cricket in the past decade," Bridgman-Raison says.

A humble Dan, whose previous highest score was 83, says it was just a good day.

"Mum made me a bacon sandwich for breakfast, which was pretty nice. The first 100 runs I was being patient, almost boring, then I got a bit tired of running singles and twos. I was stoked with a hundred, everything else was a bonus. More importantly the innings helped set the team up," Dan says.

The Year 13 student relished scoring the double on his home ground in his final year of high school.

"It was great to do it for my school. I worked hard the past couple of seasons, training every day, but I relaxed a bit this season. I went out there to enjoy it, I cleared the head and did not focus too hard."

Dan was supported by fellow opener Ethan Forbes, who made 89.

"It was great having Ethan at the other end, he batted really well. I kept joking I was trying to hit the ball to his family on the sideline."

Trident coach Brent Jones says it was a special knock.

"I was pretty proud watching that. I coached Dan back in Years 9 and 10 and it is great too see where he has progressed to. He wasn't slogging, he was playing cricket shots and waiting for the bad ball. He was in control of his innings. There were a couple of times when he got tired but he kept rotating the strike well," Jones says.

Jones says Dan's contribution to the team off the pitch is invaluable.

"At trainings, in the first half an hour while I am still at work, he has them warmed up with fielding drills. What he has been bringing to the kids is massive. They are feeding off him. It was special to see what happened on Saturday because he earned it and he will leave school now knowing he has ticked that box."

Dan Ford's big innings:

Runs 215no

Balls 131

Fours 20

Sixes 11