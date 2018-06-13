Brendon McCullum's return to the rugby field was more than a one-off. But his comeback to the 15-man game appears to have run its course.

The former Black Caps captain fronted in the No.10 jersey again from the United Matamata B side at the weekend, helping the side to a win.

Speaking to the Waikato Rugby Union after the match, McCullum said he felt like he'd remembered "none" of the skills he had as a first XV star in high school.

"It's definitely taken a long time to just remember stuff. I'm not trying to judge it too much to be honest, just trying to have a bit of fun and not make too many mistakes and just make a bit of a contribution.

"The legs aren't as willing as what they were, and I probably don't have as many kilos on me as I had back then, the hits hurt a little bit more so you just try to stay out of the action a little bit."

The 101-test cricketer said it had been nice to contribute for a team he had been watching for the past couple of seasons, but admitted his season might be over with the Caribbean Premier League on the horizon.

McCullum will play for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the T20 competition, alongside fellow Kiwi Colin Munro.

The competition begins in early August and runs through to mid September.