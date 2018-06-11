Whanganui's White Fern Jess Watkin scored 23 from 24 balls as her New Zealand team cleared 400 runs again against Ireland in the second One Day International in Dublin.

The White Ferns reached 418 before being dismissed off the penultimate delivery at The Vineyard.

They bowled Ireland out for 112 for another big win, by 306 runs.

Watkin hit four boundaries.

New Zealand didn't quite match the heights of the 490 they scored in the opening game.

Sophie Devine blasted the fastest ODI century by a New Zealand woman, scoring 108, her fourth ODI century, from 61 balls including 13 boundaries and six sixes.

Devine bettered the previous record by 14 deliveries and is second only to Meg Lanning's 50-ball ton for the fastest in world cricket.

Opening New Zealand bowlers Holly Huddleston and Lea Tahuhu claimed a pair of wickets each, alongside braces for spinners Anna Peterson and Amelia Kerr, as the hosts were bowled out in the 36th over.

Earlier, Maddy Green backed up her maiden century with a polished 35-ball fifty, while stand-in captain Amy Satterthwaite chipped in with 48, alongside handy contributions by Anna Peterson (46) and Bernadine Bezuidenhout (43).

The final game of the series is at Clontarf on Wednesday.