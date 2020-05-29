Kāpiti concertgoers have been eagerly awaiting the return of concerts and events and musicians of all stripes have been longing to play for audiences again.

Mulled Wine Concerts in Paekākāriki will bring together some stellar names from the world of classical music in New Zealand for a concert at the famous Paekakariki Memorial Hall on Sunday, June 7 at 2.30pm.

The audience numbers will be limited to 90, so everyone is advised to get their tickets as soon as possible.

The programme features Jian Liu, director of classical performance and head of piano studies at the New Zealand School of Music.

Advertisement

Together with longtime friend Mary Gow, organiser of the Mulled Wine Concerts and also of major events in Brussels, Belgium, the duo have brought together Monique Lapins, violinist in the New Zealand String Quartet, Gabriela Glapska, a pianist from Poland who has recently completed her PhD in piano performance at the New Zealand School of Music, and Ken Ichinose, associate principal cello of the NZ Symphony Orchestra.

Concertgoers will be treated to an afternoon of fine music in a beautiful seaside setting.

Jian Liu starts the programme with pieces by Douglas Lilburn and Zianzhong Wang before being joined by Mary Gow to present Beethoven's Sonata for Four Hands, Op.6.

The friends - Gabriela, Monique and Ken perform Haydn's Piano Trio in A major, Schumann's Three Romances for Violin and Piano and Janáček's Podádhka for Cello and Piano.

The performance ends with the magnificent Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor by Rachmaninoff.

"The shutdown has been problematic for musicians and concertgoers alike," Gow said.

"But it has had a lucky side-effect of keeping several of these high-level musicians, who would normally be travelling the world, at home in New Zealand and available for this concert.

"Local concertgoers are lucky indeed."

Advertisement

Ticket pre-sales (until June 6) adults $25, students (under 14) $10. Door sales $30.

Online sales: marygow@gmail.com

Information: 021 101 9609.

Available from Magpie at Paremata, 99 Mana Esplanade, D'Arcys Paekakariki Fruit Supply, 11 Beach Rd, Paekakariki, Milk and Ginger, 18 Margaret St, Raumati Beach, Moby Dickens' Bookshop, Paraparaumu Beach, La Chic Hair Design, Kapiti Lights, Jenoa Shop, 2 Mahara Place, Waikanae.