Christmas has come early for university student Hannah Landers, who will have plenty of Christmas presents to unwrap.

Hannah was the winner of the annual Stratford Lions Christmas Stocking raffle.

She says likes to support the Stratford Lions by purchasing tickets for their raffle.

The second place prize was won by the Sullivan family. Jim Sullivan, who received the prize on behalf on the family says he is excited to unwrap the gift basket.

Peter Death receiving third prize on behalf of his family who live in Auckland.

Hannah says she is excited for the first place win and is looking forward to unpacking the large pile of goodies.

"I'm so happy to have won. I wasn't expecting to win at all."

She says there are many cool things included in her prize.

"There is so much here. The Weber looks pretty good." Hannah says her family was very happy with the win.

"They were really excited for me. I think they'll be expecting a few extra Christmas presents."

The third place prize was won by Allen and Yuya French. Lions club member, Peter Death sold the winning ticket.

"I sold the winning ticket to family members who live in Auckland.

Jim Sullivan recieving second prize on behalf of the Sullivan family.

The winning tickets were three of the 7,500 sold in the raffle.

Lions president Jean Taylor says she is thankful for the hard work of the members.



"The members have worked hard to sell the tickets. The Lions are really thankful for the support given by the local businesses who have donated great items for the stocking." The raffle raised $6000.

"All of the money raised goes straight back into the community to for those in need."