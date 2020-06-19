I love the idea of getting two meals out of one recipe, with the second dinner being a simple throw together from the first. This said, there's a definite knack to transforming leftovers so they don't taste like leftovers.

I've found that the trick is to go about it deliberately, so that the initial meal seamlessly feeds into one, if not two, more meals. Mince is a great example — start with a big batch of bolognaise and segue it into lasagne, moussaka or add Mexican spices and transform it into nachos or tacos. A can of black beans makes for a speedy Mexican-style beef and bean chilli to serve over rice.

Risotto is another great two-for-one meal. Make a double batch, put the leftovers in the fridge (they'll keep for 2 or 3 days) and then turn it into arancini: make small golf-size balls, push in a small piece of mozzarella and squeeze it shut, coat in breadcrumbs and shallow-fry until golden and crispy.

Making leftovers into a satisfying soup is always a great option. The other day I had some leftover saffron risotto (and leftover osso bucco) in the fridge. A couple of days later (I don't like to use leftovers the next day as then they can feel like a repeat, it's best to wait a day or two before performing your magic transformations), I crumbled up some fennel sausage and sauteed it in olive oil until lightly browned before adding lots of sliced leeks to soften. A couple of cups of stock went in and everything simmered away for about 15 minutes to fully cook the leeks and blend all the flavours. Right at the end I added the zest of a lemon and the leftover risotto, heated it through and finished it with lots of parsley. The result: a fabulous loose, soupy risotto flecked with nuggets of fennel sausage and sweet, buttery leeks. It was even better than the first time.

The star of the transformation stage this time round though, went hands down to the leftover osso bucco. With a bunch of people coming for lunch, and not a lot of time up my sleeve, I opted to put my energy into making a speedy onion tart and a special dessert. I knew that my leftover Italianesque bone-filled stew would be a terrific start point for a really easy, really good soup — and I wasn't wrong. Into the pot went my two leftover pieces of shin beef and all the bits of its osso bucco sauce, two litres of beef stock, a couple more stalks of chopped celery and a couple of carrots (there's lots of this in osso bucco but I wanted chunky, fresh bits), a can of tomatoes, a spoon of tomato paste and 2 cans of drained rinsed butter beans. Simmered for half an hour, with the bones removed just before serving and the meat shredded through and added back it, it won a table of oohs and ahhs of appreciation.

Leftover roast chicken or leftover chicken pie filling makes a streamlined start to Mexican-inspired chicken soups like the following smoky chicken and corn chowder, and leftover stews and casseroles to lentil and bean soups like the Turkish lentil soup below. If you've got leftover roast or boiled pumpkin it's the perfect fast track to a spicy Thai pumpkin soup.

Here's to soup season — and reimagining those fridge leftovers in some exciting new flavours.







Smoky Chicken and Corn Chowder

Next time you're having roast chicken, leave some meat on the carcass for this fabulous spicy, smoky soup. If you are starting without leftovers, use a couple of fresh chicken leg quarters — the bones give extra depth to the stock.

Ready in 50 minutes

Serves 6-8



3 Tbsp butter or extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 onions, finely chopped

2 leeks, finely chopped

2 Tbsp thyme leaves

leftover frame of 1 roasted chicken with some meat still on it, or 2 chicken leg quarters

2 bay leaves

1 large kūmara, peeled and finely chopped

4 cups chicken stock

2 cups water

2 Tbsp chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tsp salt

Ground black pepper, to taste

400g can black beans or kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups corn kernels

½ cup chopped coriander or flat-leaf parsley leaves



Heat butter or oil in a large pot and cook garlic, onions, leeks and thyme, stirring now and then until soft but not brown (10 minutes). Add chicken frame or chicken pieces, bay leaves, kūmara, stock, water, chipotles, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer gently for 30 minutes. Lift out chicken and bay leaves, discard the bay leaves and set the chicken aside to cool.

While the chicken is cooling, coarsely puree the soup with a hand wand mixer or mash with a potato masher to break up the kūmara (this thickens the soup). Add beans and corn and simmer for another 5-10 minutes.

When the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove skin and strip off the flesh. Shred flesh and add to the soup. Bring back to a simmer, adjust seasonings to taste, mix through coriander or parsley and serve hot.

Turkish Lentil Soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein

Turkish Lentil Soup

If you have them, leftover lamb stew or the bones from a lamb or beef roast boost up this aromatic soup. However, it's equally good as a vegetarian option.

Ready in 50 minutes

Serves 6-8

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

6 cloves garlic, crushed

3 large onions, finely chopped

3 large carrots, peeled and finely chopped

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

2 Tbsp ras el hanout, Moroccan spice mix or tagine spice mix, to taste

1 Tbsp coriander seeds, coarsely crushed

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

2 litres vegetable stock (or any other stock for a non-vegetarian option)

Leftover bones from roast lamb or beef or leftover stew or casserole (optional)

1½ cups dried brown or other lentils

400g can tomatoes in juice

1-2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses, plus extra to serve

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Natural yoghurt, to serve (optional)

Coriander or flat-leaf parsley leaves or sliced spring onion, to serve

Heat oil in a large pot and gently fry garlic, onions, carrots, celery, spice mix, coriander seeds and chilli flakes, if using, stirring now and then until softened but not browned (about 10 minutes).

Add stock, leftover bones if using, lentils and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until lentils are just tender but not mushy (about 45 minutes, depending on variety and age of lentils). Mix in pomegranate molasses then season to taste.

Serve in hot bowls or mugs topped with a dollop of natural yoghurt, if using, a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a sprinkle of coriander or parsley or spring onions.

Speedy Thai Pumpkin Soup. Photo / Annabel Langbein

Speedy Thai Pumpkin Soup

Leftover roast pumpkin makes fast work of this tasty soup. If you start with fresh pumpkin it just takes a little longer to cook.

Ready in 30-45 mins

Serves 4-6



2 Tbsp neutral oil

2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

3-4 Tbsp red curry paste

2 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

1 kg leftover cooked pumpkin or 1.25kg fresh pumpkin, peeled, deseeded and chopped

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock or water

1½ cups coconut cream

1 Tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp soft brown sugar

Ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup coarsely chopped coriander or spring onions, to garnish



Heat oil in a big pot and gently cook garlic, onion, curry paste and ginger until onion is softened but not browned (8 minutes).

Add all other ingredients except garnish and simmer for 10 minutes if using roasted pumpkin or for fresh pumpkin simmer until tender (about 20-25 minutes). Puree with a hand wand mixer or transfer to a food processor and whizz until smooth. Adjust seasonings to taste (you may not need any salt). Divide between hot bowls and top with coriander, parsley or spring onion tops.