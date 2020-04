Daniel Lovewell, 11, has written a poem, in the form of a letter, to those essential workers in supermarkets.

The Heroes

Supermarkets

New Zealand

Dear supermarket workers,

Thank you.

For putting up with this epidemic enough to keep us eating.

It must be hard having to leave your bubble

To sort out food fights

And toilet paper turmoil

And disinfectant dramas

And rationing rules

Keeping up with ever-changing regulations

Not knowing if the people who visit your store are sick

Or if you might get sick

Or what will happen next

You soldier on for the greater good

Spending your days on the front line

In the war against Covid-19

You are the everyday heroes

And on behalf of the people in my isolation bubble I say

Thank you.

Yours sincerely

BUBBLEBOY

A boy in a bubble