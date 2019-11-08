All roads lead to chaos, but Sarah Daniell takes a right turn and finds a haven in the bohemian district of Rome.

I wish I could take a photo but the problem is, I am frozen with fear. As we enter the city of Rome, new rules apply. The main rule, over-riding all others is, there are no rules. The driver is capable and calm. We barely hit 50km, so these things are not compounding factors to my anxiety pile-on. But as I clench, holding my hands in the 10 to 2 position on the edges of my seat, it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.