In

I recall when the first Sal's opened in Fort Street a decade back. They served New York style pizza you could buy by the slice and the store itself offered a little bit of the Big Apple experience, with a whole wall taken up with a photo of the New York skyline.

Sal's dough creates an authentic New York base, ie one you can fold (the best way to eat it) - it's crispy on the outside, but has a light and airy consistency. The sauce is simple and made fresh daily, and the cheese is premium Wisconsin Mozzarella.

Obviously Auckland liked it because, fast forward to 2019, and there are Sal's franchises all over Auckland - and my go to is the Lincoln Road branch.

All Sal's adhere to a uniform look - booths, big screen tvs tuned to ESPN Sports. They serve other things too - buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks and garlic knots - but I'd wager few are hitting Sal's for those.

Out

Pizza wise I go for the cheese, pepperoni or meatball.

There are also pizzas based on the style in four out of the five New York boroughs (Staten Island - vegan friendly), Brooklyn, Manhattan, The Bronx but strangely no Queens pizza).

You can order online at their website or via UberEats (I'd recommend ordering ahead and picking up - the last Uber delivery arrived cold).

There's not a lot to say about pizza when it's good - but noteworthy is the way they don't burden the pizza with too much cheese or sauce. That crust is delicious; tip - get them to sprinkle some dried oregano on your pie before they package it up.

An 18 inch pie (imperial measure all the way here) is enough for four and Sal's now also serves Ben & Jerry ice cream if you have a sweet tooth.

Advertisement

The Takeaway

Sure there's a little price premium on the big pizza players in town but your taste-buds will thank you; plus it's a hell of a lot cheaper than catching a flight to New York!

Price $34.50 for three

Sal's Henderson

151 Lincoln Road

09 837 7257

https://www.sals.co.nz/menu/