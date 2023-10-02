Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Zespri set for a bumper SunGold harvest from European and Asian orchards

By
2 mins to read
Zespri's Northern Hemisphere growers are set to produce a record gold harvest as weather improves.

Zespri's Northern Hemisphere growers are set to produce a record gold harvest as weather improves.

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri is expecting a record harvest from its Northern Hemisphere growers, boosting the company’s strategy to be able to deliver a year-round supply of Zespri-branded fruit to key global markets.

The Bay of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business