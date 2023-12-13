Voyager 2023 media awards
Zespri reduces gold fruit licence offer next year as it juggles pressures and growth demand

Zespri reduces gold fruit licence offer next year with the kiwifruit supply chain still experiencing constraints as demand for more gold fruit grows.

Zespri is reining in licences to grow its global best-seller SunGold variety next year as it tries to balance supply-chain squeezes with consumer demand for more of the fruit.

Chairman Bruce Cameron, who steps down

