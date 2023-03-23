Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Zespri brightens kiwifruit export price forecasts but pressure is still on

By
3 mins to read
Zespri says the export season has started positively with the first SunGold fruit en route to Japan. Photo / Supplied

Zespri says the export season has started positively with the first SunGold fruit en route to Japan. Photo / Supplied

Down-in-the-dumps kiwifruit growers have had some better news from global marketer Zespri, which has lifted its 2023-2024 season orchard gate returns guidance for most varieties from a gloomy outlook last month.

But its latest forecast

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business