Zero Latency opens its first New Zealand virtual reality gaming arena

Zero Latency develops free-roam virtual reality systems. The Melbourne-based company has opened its first venue in central Auckland.

Melbourne-based global leader in location-based virtual reality (LBVR) gaming Zero Latency has launched its first facility in New Zealand today after Covid-19 snuffed out its earlier plans.

Zero Latency, which develops free-roam virtual reality systems,

