Melbourne-based global leader in location-based virtual reality (LBVR) gaming Zero Latency has launched its first facility in New Zealand today after Covid-19 snuffed out its earlier plans.

Zero Latency, which develops free-roam virtual reality systems, opened its 500sq m warehouse (with a 200sq m VR arena) in central Auckland as it looks to capitalise on the post-pandemic entertainment and tourism revival.

New Zealand will be one of the first countries in the world to get Zero Latency’s third-generation version of the technology - which eliminates the need for gamers to carry a backpack while moving within a 200+m2 space.

Yoland Swasbrook, Zero Latency NZ manager, said the recent influx of youth travellers had created an opportunity for investment in the local market.

The company says it has spent close to half a million dollars to open its doors in Auckland.

“While many of New Zealand’s tourism offerings are adventure and nature-based, we wanted to expand the number of indoor entertainment venues - helping the country to diversify into more technology-based experiences and broaden its appeal as a gaming destination,” Swasbrook said.

“The new facility is designed to fill a gap in the market for late-night entertainment for young tourists - as well as meeting the needs of the domestic gaming market.”

To begin, Zero Latency Auckland will be open on Fridays 12pm to 8pm, Saturdays 10am to 8pm and Sundays 10am to 7pm.

Swasbrook said the New Zealand facility will have the latest games - all of which have been purpose-built specifically for the Zero Latency VR platform - including Far Cry VR, Sol Raiders, Undead Arena and the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine.

The family-oriented title Engineerium will also be available.

“The games are immersive and offer ultra-realistic 5K resolution graphics and 3D spatial audio through HTC VR headsets - and can be played by up to eight players,” she said.

“What sets this technology apart is that if you are walking in the game you are walking in real life - so your body and mind are always in sync.

“The software driving the technology is adaptive to smaller numbers of players and able to scale down the number of enemy combatants faced.”

The sessions are approximately 50 minutes long, which includes 10 minutes of briefing; 30 minutes of game time on the arena and 10 minutes for “cool off and scoreboard discussions.”

The Auckland facility employs four staff, but it’s expected to hire more as it grows.

“Our Gold Coast site has 15 and we expect to reach a similar number [in Auckland] over time,” a spokesperson said.

Zero Latency’s technology was first developed in a Melbourne garage eight years ago by founders Tim Ruse, Scott Vandonkelaar and Kyel Smith.

Today it has more than 60 venues in 27 countries, and has been used by almost three million gamers.

“Over 80 per cent of people now fall into the category of being a ‘gamer’,” Swasbrook said.

“The industry is no longer dominated by males or home-based consoles. Our demographic data shows the typical player is in the millennial age group and it attracts an equivalent number of both male and female gamers.”



