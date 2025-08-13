On the Money Talks podcast this week, Van De Elzen talks about growing up in Henderson, starting out in hospitality and the path that took him to the top of the chef game in London.

It was a path that almost broke him.

He got his big break in London in the early 2000s at a restaurant called Bank, which was “the busiest, most-talked-about restaurant in London”, he says.

“I wanted to work there because it was the hardest. And if you survive there, then you’ll make it anywhere. So I started working there as a sous chef and made my way up to senior sous chef. I was in charge of 140 chefs.”

Van De Elzen worked relentlessly day and night for a full year.

“It’s so full-on. And you are surrounded by Gordon Ramsays, and you become Gordon yourself, because otherwise you get trampled upon.”

“I didn’t see day. I didn’t see night, I didn’t see my wife. I worked for an entire year in this restaurant, and the only day it closed was Christmas Day.”

That day off turned out to be the trigger for a complete breakdown.

“We went to a friend’s place for Christmas lunch and he said: ‘Hey Mike, can you just check the turkey in the oven?’

“I said ‘No problem’ and I went into the kitchen, opened up the oven. The turkey was completely raw.”

“Something just broke inside me.

“I felt really, I felt sick. I couldn’t stand. My wife took me home and I slept for four days.”

On the podcast, Van De Elzen talks about his return to New Zealand, setting up restaurants and breaking into TV.

He shares his passion for educating young people about food and talks about his battle with cancer in 2018.

