‘You are surrounded by Gordon Ramsays, and you become Gordon ... otherwise you get trampled’: TV chef Mike Van De Elzen – Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chef and presenter Mike Van De Elzen hosts Eat Well For Less. Photo / Dean Purcell

Don’t call Mike Van De Elzen a celebrity chef; he’s no fan of the label and the glitzy lifestyle it implies.

Van De Elzen is happiest on his farm in Muriwai or in the kitchen. But there is no question he’s one of the most well-known chefs in New Zealand

