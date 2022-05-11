Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Xero tops $1 billion revenue for first time but slips to $9 million loss

3 minutes to read
Xero chief executive Steve Vamos with director Rod Drury. Photo / file

Xero chief executive Steve Vamos with director Rod Drury. Photo / file

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Xero crossed the $1 billion revenue mark for the first time in the year to March 31 but slipped to a $9.1 million net loss compared to its prior-year $19.8m net profit.

The ASX-listed, Wellington-based

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.