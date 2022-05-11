Xero chief executive Steve Vamos with director Rod Drury. Photo / file

Xero crossed the $1 billion revenue mark for the first time in the year to March 31 but slipped to a $9.1 million net loss compared to its prior-year $19.8m net profit.

The ASX-listed, Wellington-based cloud accounting firm said subscriber numbers climbed 19 per cent from 2.74m to 3.27m, while average revenue per user increased by 7 per cent. The two factors combined for a revenue rise to $1.1b from the year-ago $848.8m.

The firm said it slipped into the red because it was investing for growth. Its headcount increased to 4784 - a 31 per cent increase, or 24 per cent excluding acquisitions.

Product design and development expenses increased by 49 per cent to $372m.

Xero gave no profit/loss or revenue guidance as Covid uncertainty continues, but did say that total operating expenses for FY2023, excluding acquisitions, "are expected to be towards the lower end of a range of 80-85 per cent" vs the 84 per cent reported for the year just closed.

While the 19 per cent subscriber growth rate was robust at a time when Xero's target small business market is under pressure, it still fell short of the 30 per cent-plus growth rates the company enjoyed pre-pandemic.

Australia (1.34m), the UK (850,000) and New Zealand (512,000) remained easily Xero's largest markets, although it continued to make progress in North America where subs were up 19 per cent to 339,000. NZ (15 per cent) had the lowest growth among Xero's major markets.

Xero shares hit an all-time high of A$156.60 in November (for a market cap of A$23.5 billion) before being caught in the Tech Wreck 2.0 downdraft. They closed Wednesday at A$86.97 (for a A$13.0b cap).

One analyst is backing a bounce-back in the Xero share price after its recent sell-off.

Jarden's Elise Kennedy has a 12-month target price of A$150 on the Kiwi accounting software company, which is listed on the ASX but still has its head office in Wellington.

Kennedy had a buy rating going ahead of today's results.

In a note this week, she said the recovery of small and medium-sized entities may not be as strong in Australia/New Zealand and the UK markets as expected by the market, but this would be partially offset by the churn in Xero's clients remaining low compared to expectations.

"It is not clear to us that Xero has pulled back on spend versus other global tech stocks

similarly impacted by rising costs. In short, there may be risk on the downside; however, it is uncertain how much is in the price already (given the stock is down >41 per cent from its November 2021 high).

"We continue to see Xero as a long-term buy, given it is a global market leader in a A$74 billion enterprise resource planning finance TAM [total addressable market] and with IT adoption at greater than 20 per cent, it provides a long runway for growth. We see regulation, platform revenue growth and acquisitions as potential catalysts for the share price."