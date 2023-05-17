Photo / 123rf

Analysts were bullish about Xero’s prospects in the lead-up to its full-year result.

In the event, there’s been more short-term pain with the cloud accounting firm making a wider net loss - albeit with its underlying profit that increased, beating the consensus analyst estimate, and big gains in users and revenue.

Xero made a net loss of $113.5 million for the year to March 31, from the prior year’s $9.1m net loss, as it took a $79m impairment on Planday - a maker of workforce management software acquired for €155.7 ($259m) in 2021.

It was the second big write-off on an acquisition as new CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy refocuses on Xero’s core business.

On May 9, as 800 layoffs (15 per cent of Xero’s workforce) were announced, the firm took a $40m impairment on Waddle, the invoice-lending business it bought in 2020 in a deal worth up to A$80m. That came on top of a $25.9m write-down of Waddle with its half-year result.

First-half ebitda fell 26 per cent to $158.4m.

Adjusted ebitda - taking out restructuring costs - improved 45 per cent improved to $301.7m, ahead of the consensus of $271m. The result was buoyed by gains in the UK.

Xero’s operating expense to operating revenue ratio for the full-year was 80.7 per cent (excluding restructuring costs of $34.7m), above the analyst consensus of 75 per cent.

Total subscriber numbers increased 14 per cent to 3.74m.

And revenue jumped 28 per cent to $1.40 billion (in line with the consensus expectation) on the back of the rise in total subs, plus an increase in average monthly revenue per user from $31.36 to $34.61.

Australia saw the strongest growth as subscribers increased by 220,000 or 17 per cent to 1.57 million, followed by the UK where sub numbers jumped 14 per cent to 440,000.

NZ had the weakest growth of Xero’s main territories, but still saw total subscriber numbers increase by 55,000 to 567,000.

The only hard guidance number provided for FY2024 was that Xero is targeting an expense-to-sales ratio of 75 per cent.

Xero shares, which were at A$78.85 ahead of the cuts announced on March 9, closed Wednesday at A$94.10.

Despite its recent lift, the stock is still well off the A$154.47 it hit in November 2021 at the height of the pandemic cloud boom.