Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Xero slips to $113m loss, takes $78m hit on Planday

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
Photo / 123rf

Photo / 123rf

Analysts were bullish about Xero’s prospects in the lead-up to its full-year result.

In the event, there’s been more short-term pain with the cloud accounting firm making a wider net loss - albeit with its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business