Xero cracks $2 billion revenue for first time but subscriber growth slows

There were 254,000 net new subs, down from the 419,000 in FY2024.

Xero, which had price rises across some regions and plans in September last year and April this year, said it increased average revenue per user per month by 15% (or 11% in constant currency terms) to $45.08.

The firm did not immediately provide profit/loss or revenue guidance for FY2026. The only forecast in its investor presentation was that expenses as a share of revenue would be around 71.5% vs 71.8% in the year just closed.

Tariff impact

Morningstar tech sector equity analyst Roy Van Keulen said software is exempt from US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs.

That means “most software companies won’t take a direct hit”, he said.

But he added, “Exceptions include Xero and SiteMinder [an ASX-listed hotel e-commerce platform], which have more economic sensitivity.”

“Potential medium-term impacts, if global aggregate demand decreases, include lower business formation rates and higher business failure rates, both of which can affect subscriber growth for Xero,” Van Keulen told the Herald.

“Additionally, Xero’s primary profit base is Australia, which is highly leveraged to China’s economy, which appears to be the primary target of the tariffs, given it is the primary rival to the global superpower, the US.”

Australia grows faster than NZ

Australasia, where revenue grew 20% to $1.18b, continued to account for more than half of Xero’s turnover.

But it was a game of two sides, with Australian revenue increasing 24% to $995,000 and New Zealand by 11% to $222m.

NZ was the poorest performing Xero market in revenue terms as its UK business grew 21%, North America by 21% and the rest of the world by 19%.

The result was released before the ASX opened.

Xero shares closed on Wednesday at A$173.86 for a market cap of A$26.7b.

The stock is up 3.8% year-to-date and 42% over the past year.

