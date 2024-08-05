Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

World’s biggest lithium producer urges state help to compete with China

Financial Times
4 mins to read
A superintendent inspects processing at the Pilbara Minerals lithium mine in Western Australia. Photo / Matthew Abbott, The New York Times

A superintendent inspects processing at the Pilbara Minerals lithium mine in Western Australia. Photo / Matthew Abbott, The New York Times

The world’s largest lithium producer, Albemarle, has urged governments to intervene to loosen Chinese dominance of the market for the minerals that power electric cars.

Kent Masters, chief executive of the US-based group, wants

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business