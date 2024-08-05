World’s biggest lithium producer urges state help to compete with China

In addition, US President Joe Biden’s flagship climate change legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, had failed to reduce the west’s dependence on China for materials such as lithium, said Masters.

“We’re not necessarily getting support from the market or other industry players ... whether it’s a crisis or not, I’m not sure, but it’s a very important moment in time.

“China is going to control these supply chains or we’re going to build western supply chains to compete.”

He added: “I’m not sure it’s clear that the west is building those supply chains out right now.”

Albemarle announced on Wednesday a second round of cost-cutting plans this year that will involve mothballing a production line and halting expansion at its Kemerton lithium hydroxide refinery in Australia.

The move, which will result in an impairment charge of approximately $1 billion and 300 job cuts, reflects China’s big advantage in refining strategic minerals, analysts said.

China processes 65 per cent of the world’s lithium, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a commodities data group. The Asian nation has an edge because of cheaper construction costs, subsidies and technical know-how.

The problems of Albemarle, which has struggled to find workers with the skills to run the complex operation at its Kemerton plant, could jolt western government officials into action.

Australian resources minister Madeleine King pledged on Thursday to accelerate planned tax incentives for processing critical minerals.

European companies such as AMG Critical Materials, which is close to building a small lithium refinery in Germany, also believe they can compete with China using the latest technology to lower operating costs.

The Pilbara Minerals lithium mine in Western Australia, pictured in April last year. Photo / Matthew Abbott, The New York Times

AMG chief executive Heinz Schimmelbusch said that “frankly we don’t expect big hurdles” in getting the first line of production up and running, given the country’s long history in lithium and chemicals.

The Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s $369b climate change legislation, has spurred the building of several electric car and battery factories in the world’s largest economy.

Masters said the legislation was “important” but “never really filtered down to critical minerals”.

Albemarle has built its strategy on hopes that car manufacturers will pay a premium for lithium that would secure tax credits on their vehicles under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Car manufacturers benefit from a consumer tax credit of $3750 on electric vehicles built in North America if materials above a certain level in the battery are home-produced or come from selected trade partners or recycling.

Albemarle made a $188m net loss in the second quarter, a stark contrast to net income of $650m in the same period a year ago.

Analysts at Berenberg said the company might need a $2b capital injection to avoid breaching its debt covenant next year.

Masters, however, insisted it can weather the downturn using its balance sheet.

Written by: Harry Dempsey, commodities correspondent for the Financial Times

© Financial Times