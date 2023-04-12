Voyager 2022 media awards
World labour shortages boost Scott Technology’s first half profit

Jamie Gray
2 mins to read
Automated systems provider Scott Technology has benefited from world labour shortages. Photo / Supplied

Labour shortages helped boost automated systems provider Scott Technology’s profit by 66 per cent to $8 million in the first half – a trend it expects to continue in the second.

Revenue rose by 11

