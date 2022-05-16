Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Workplace minister Michael Wood slams BusinessNZ's stance on Fair Pay Agreements

4 minutes to read
Michael Wood, Minister of Transport and Workplace Relations and Safety. Photo / NZME

Michael Wood, Minister of Transport and Workplace Relations and Safety. Photo / NZME

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Workplace and safety minister Michael Wood has brushed aside BusinessNZ's criticism of the Government's planned Fair Pay Agreements.

Wood, who is also transport minister, said Fair Pay Agreements would benefit New Zealand's most vulnerable workers,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.