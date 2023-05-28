Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Work starts on Cardinal’s $450m third-party logistics warehouse at Drury

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
An artist's rendition of Cardinal Logistics' new warehouse at Drury.

An artist's rendition of Cardinal Logistics' new warehouse at Drury.

Work has started on Cardinal Logistics’ $450 million third-party logistics warehouse in Drury, which the privately-owned company says will go part-way towards solving New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit.

Third-party logistics providers (3PL) manage inbound and outbound

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business