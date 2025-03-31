Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Woolworths wins consent to super-size its Christchurch distribution centre

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Growth Minister Nicola Willis outlines how she is getting advice on a possible supermarkets de-merger. Video / Mark Mitchell

Woolworths’ property arm, General Distributors, has won Overseas Investment Office approval to buy 10.5 hectares of leasehold land in Christchurch to expand its already large South Island distribution centre.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information NZ released the latest decision agreeing to Woolworths’ application.

Approval was announced a day after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business