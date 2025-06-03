Advertisement
Woolworths’ Milkrun adverts show false prices for butter, Coca-Cola and cucumbers

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW: Morning News Update: June 3 2025. Video / Herald NOW
  • Woolworths apologised for advertising incorrect prices on its Milkrun app, blaming “human error”.
  • The incorrect adverts were live for 48 hours; Woolworths will credit customers the difference.
  • This incident follows recent Commerce Commission charges against Woolworths for misleading customers with prices.

Woolworths has apologised and blamed “human error” for advertising incorrect prices on its Milkrun delivery app, including butter marketed for $5.50 when it was actually $9.55.

It comes as the supermarket giant is already facing criminal charges for misleading consumers over pricing.

The Herald was supplied screenshots of

