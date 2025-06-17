“The private sector’s gender pay dynamics represent a fascinating contrast to broader market trends,” said Strategic Pay managing director Cathy Hendry.

“While it’s encouraging to see women earning more in these roles, the significant underrepresentation suggests there’s still substantial work to be done in achieving genuine board diversity.”

Hendry said the higher average pay for women is largely due to their greater presence in larger listed organisations, which tend to offer higher fees.

While the overall female sample (392 directorships) was significantly lower than the male sample (858 directorships) in the survey, 61% of the female sample sit on large, listed organisations and 55% are on boards of companies with a turnover exceeding $200 million.

“Listed companies are possibly a bit better at attracting females or have got a greater emphasis on getting some diversity in the directorships,” Hendry said.

However, there is no pay advantage for women in the public sector, the survey found.

Public sector fees showed an 8.7% pay gap for directors in favour of men, while at the chair level men earned 27.5% more than women.

“So, we’re seeing the opposite in the public sector versus the private sector,” Hendry said.

“We’ve got greater representation of female directors [in the public sector] … but clearly if we’re seeing males being paid more, clearly the females are in smaller directorships still.”

The survey found that directors of private-sector, publicly listed companies continue to command a significant premium, earning 59% more at the median than their counterparts in unlisted private sector organisations.

Listed organisations had an 11% movement for their chairs and 10% for their directors, while unlisted organisations had similar movement for both their chairs and directors, at 7.7% and 8% respectively.

The survey also revealed significant disparities in director fees across industries.

The highest fees were paid to non-executive chairs and directors within the retail, wholesale/import/export, and manufacturing industries, while the education industry recorded the lowest fees for both roles.

Female board representation was also largest in the leisure, travel and tourism sector, while professional services recorded the lowest percentage.

