Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Women bucking gender pay gap trend in New Zealand’s private sector boardrooms

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Women are earning more than their male counterparts in private sector boardrooms, but are significantly underrepresented. Photo / 123RF

Women are earning more than their male counterparts in private sector boardrooms, but are significantly underrepresented. Photo / 123RF

Women sitting on the boards of private companies in New Zealand are bucking the national trend on gender pay gaps, according to new data from Strategic Pay.

The latest Directors’ Fees Survey found women are earning more than their male counterparts in private sector boardrooms.

However, women are significantly underrepresented

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business