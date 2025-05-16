Advertisement
Woman who threatened colleagues at Warren and Mahoney architecture firm learns her fate in court, is now eyeing law school

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

A woman has pleaded guilty to four charges of threatening behaviour after several incidents at the offices of Warren and Mahoney in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter.

A top architecture firm was forced to send its staff home for two days after a worker’s threats. A judge has handed down a final verdict, with the woman now looking to enrol in law school.

A woman who threatened her colleagues at one of New Zealand’s top architecture firms

