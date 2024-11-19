Morning Mama owner Qurrata Ayuni (R), who lost her parents in the 2004 tsunami, makes a coffee at her cafe in Banda Aceh. (Photo / Zikri Maulana, AFP
In what claims to be the only woman-run cafe in the capital of Indonesia’s most conservative province, owner Qurrata Ayuni says she and her baristas provide an alternative to rowdy, smoke-filled male haunts.
The 28-year-old opened Morning Mama last year to create a space that caters to women in Banda Aceh, known as the city of 1,001 coffee shops.
“I thought why not open a place that is comfortable for women?” she said.
While the province has long been known as the site of the world’s deadliest tsunami and a decades-long separatist insurgency, Aceh’s draw for visitors is often the coffee.
The traditional “sanger” latte, mixed with condensed milk, is a popular staple.
“It’s a platform to help others find their own resilience, much like I did,” she said.
Photography jobs allowed her to build savings and confidence, taking a leap into business after her uncle encouraged her and helped financially.
Other women were still “afraid to start”, she said, for fear men will say bad things.
“People here tend to believe that women should stay at home,” she said.
But “the older generation understands that times have changed.”
Owner of Aceh’s popular Solong coffee shop, Haji Nawawi, said he would not employ women but locals had accepted them making coffee elsewhere, calling it “normal” as values “from outside” Aceh had entered the province.