Will the AI boom become a bubble? – The Prosperity Project

Nadine Higgins
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Concerns are growing that overinflated AI stocks could be the next tech bubble. Photo / 123rf

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence stocks has investors and market watchers asking if the market is heading for another bubble – like the dot-com bubble that burst in the early 2000s.

Artificial intelligence (AI) chip maker Nvidia’s market value surging through US$4 trillion ($7t) in July and then above

